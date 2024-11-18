Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

