Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
Featured Stories
