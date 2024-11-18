Barclays Initiates Coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $234.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.30 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This represents a 31.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The trade was a 41.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $9,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.