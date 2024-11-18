Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,734,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 2,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.05. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of C$8.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.