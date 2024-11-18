Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
