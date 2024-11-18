Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

