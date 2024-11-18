Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 274093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 72.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,664,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 206,399 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $247,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

