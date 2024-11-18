Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.5 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

