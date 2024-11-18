Aviso Wealth Management Sells 103 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviso Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after buying an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after buying an additional 2,027,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,671,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,499,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,473,000 after buying an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $269.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.23 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

