Aviso Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $228.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.