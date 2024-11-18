Aviso Wealth Management Boosts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Aviso Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 897.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for about 1.2% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 848.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,211.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 4,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $340.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.15. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $383.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 79.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,954 shares of company stock valued at $30,553,037. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

