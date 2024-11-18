Aviso Wealth Management Acquires 422 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $390.08 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $282.35 and a twelve month high of $392.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

