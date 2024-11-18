Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.20.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.4 %

ADSK opened at $299.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $315.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

