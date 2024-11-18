Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEUR opened at $55.24 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

