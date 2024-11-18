Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $90.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

