Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
