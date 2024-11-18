Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

