Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.