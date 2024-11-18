Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,677,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,941,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.1 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Argosy Minerals stock opened at C$0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. Argosy Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.12.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. The company's flagship project is the 77.5% owned Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions and mining easement right landholdings located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

