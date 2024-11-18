Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.110-2.470 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.11-2.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $17.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.88. 16,287,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $255.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
