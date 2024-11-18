Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on ANEB

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.