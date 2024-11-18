Analyzing Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and Prestige Wealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 0 0 2.00 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -93.70% -4,172.69% -50.32% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Wealth has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Prestige Wealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.49 -$35.03 million ($0.81) -1.46 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 29.58 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Prestige Wealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Prestige Wealth beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

