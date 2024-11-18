Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $22.03

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.59.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.85.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
