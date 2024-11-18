Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $22.03

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSIQ

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Down 6.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,456,000 after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 243,542 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.