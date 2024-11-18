AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $370.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.