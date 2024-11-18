AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

