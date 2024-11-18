AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 423,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

