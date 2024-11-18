AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $314.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

