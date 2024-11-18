Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
Amcor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Amcor Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Plug Power Stock: Mixed Results Adds To Volatilty
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.