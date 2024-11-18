Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Amcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment offers flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.