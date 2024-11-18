Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.38 and last traded at $203.76. Approximately 7,467,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,478,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

