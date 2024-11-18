Aljian Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.2 %

LVS stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

