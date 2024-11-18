Aljian Capital Management LLC Purchases 911 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average of $366.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

