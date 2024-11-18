Aljian Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,175 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $503.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

