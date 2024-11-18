Aljian Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

