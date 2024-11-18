Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Aker ASA stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

