Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.0 days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Aker ASA stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.
About Aker ASA
