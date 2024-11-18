AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) CEO Sells $160,295.40 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis Dean sold 24,510 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $160,295.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,620.08. The trade was a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Dennis Dean sold 7,719 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $58,124.07.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIRS

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.