Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.01% of Air Lease worth $101,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 204,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Air Lease by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AL opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.