Adero Partners LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 662,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

