Adero Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

