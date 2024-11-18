Adero Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after buying an additional 211,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $198.69 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $203.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.