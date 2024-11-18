Adero Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,209 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 483,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 140,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.66. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.