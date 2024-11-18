Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

