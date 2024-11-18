96 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $309.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.60 and a twelve month high of $312.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

