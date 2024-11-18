888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 838.4 days.

888 Price Performance

EIHDF remained flat at $0.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.