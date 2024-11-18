5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa Acquires 9,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$60,750.00.

5N Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

VNP stock opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$589.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.25. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

