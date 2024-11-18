4,536 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,493 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $214.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

