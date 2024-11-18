3,058 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 61,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

