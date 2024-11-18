2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.85, but opened at $53.44. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 2,893,897 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.