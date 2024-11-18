1,392 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $2,849,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

