1,152,990 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.37% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,634.80. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.