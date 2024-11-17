Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,033,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 7,825,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

