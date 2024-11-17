Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,033,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 7,825,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $1.70.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zhaojin Mining Industry
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.