XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,368.20 ($17.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,308.65 ($16.49). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.64), with a volume of 13,168 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.57) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
