XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,368.20 ($17.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,308.65 ($16.49). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.64), with a volume of 13,168 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.57) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

XP Power Price Performance

XP Power Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24. The stock has a market cap of £331.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,866.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,290.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,368.42.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

