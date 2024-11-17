Workhorse Group Reschedules Earnings Call to November 19, 2024

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) announced on November 13, 2024, that it has rescheduled its third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call to Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The call is set to take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time). This rescheduling was announced through a press release issued by the American technology company pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Get alerts:

During the third quarter, Workhorse successfully delivered 20 trucks, including an initial order of 15 W56 step vans to FedEx. Additionally, the company received recent purchase orders from customers and engaged in positive discussions with potential clients. CEO Rick Dauch expressed optimism for the forthcoming earnings call, highlighting the company’s focus on demonstrating the reliability, durability, and real-world capabilities of its electric vehicle trucks.

The updated earnings call information outlines that Workhorse management will conduct a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session on November 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. For those interested in participating, the U.S. dial-in number is 877-407-8289 and the international dial-in number is 201-689-8341.

Workhorse Group Inc. intends to file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide further details about the delay in the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024 and the consequent postponement of the earnings call. The Company also aims to submit the Form 10-Q by November 19, 2024.

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles for last-mile delivery, aims to optimize energy and route efficiency through its cloud-based telematics performance monitoring systems. The company’s vehicles are designed to enhance the movement of people and goods efficiently and sustainably.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. It is advised to refer to the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information. Workhorse Group Inc. can be contacted for further details through its media and investor relations contacts.

For media inquiries, contact Aaron Palash or Greg Klassen at Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher at 212-355-4449. For investor relations inquiries, reach out to Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury at Gateway Group at 949-574-3860 or [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Workhorse Group’s 8K filing here.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Articles